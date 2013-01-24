Many years ago, a CBC producer gave me this advice: "It's a small country. The more tricks you can produce on your resume, the more opportunities you will have."

I have done just about everything there is to do in journalism.

At age 8, I sold my first piece to the children's magazine Highlights. I would go on, as an adult, to contribute to ROB Magazine, Flare and other publications. In high school, I interned at Montreal's CJAD Radio where I had the thrill of working on the live broadcast of 1968 election. After that, I reported for the Sunday Express, a now-defunct Montreal tabloid newspaper where I also learned to make double entendres under pictures of half-naked Page 3 girls. You know the kind of cheeky stuff I mean.

In 1974, I joined Columbia Pictures TV as a researcher. I have some wild stories about getting up close and personal with rock'n'rollers, authors, actors and directors. Imagine being in a London hotel room with the hungover Keith Moon and Oliver Reed fresh off the set of Ken Russell's Tommy.

After that I wrote, produced, reported and hosted fulltime for CBC, both TV and radio, first for Montreal's daily Newswatch and then in Toronto on Venture. Somewhere in there, I managed to earn an honours MBA in market research, while also writing news and reviews for the show biz trade legend, Variety. I somehow squeezed in freelance research and writing for the fifth estate, Front Page Challenge and even Sesame Street, creating French-language segments.

In 1989, I joined the Toronto Star as broadcast critic/columnist while also a panelist on TV and radio programmes. I was a regular on Peter Gzowski's Morningside, The Jane Hawtin Show on WTN and CBC-TV's Midday plus a frequent guest on both of TVO's networks, English-language and en francais.

From 1991-1993, I was based in Montreal as a columnist, news and feature writer for the Star. It was in the wake of the Meech Accord and during the Charlottetown debate, an exciting time to be covering politics.

When I returned to Toronto, I was fulltime on the media beat and, in 1996, I won a National Newspaper Award for critical writing. I would later be co-nominated for investigative reporting.

In 2002, I began co-hosting Inside Media for CBC Newsworld, just in time for the attack on Iraq. It may have been the most fun period of my entire career ... despite the double job duty.

In 2005, I became The Star's first blogger, and both my blogs won awards from my peers. I was among the paper's social media pioneers, and I even led Twitter training sessions for my colleagues. On October 30, 2014, the day before I retired from the Star -- but not from writing -- I tweeted #BeenRapedNeverReported which went viral, and landed on many lists of the Top 10 hashtags of the year.

Now that I am a freelance writer, I am seeking to make use of my experience, talent and skills ... and I look forward to new challenges with the word.